Neha Singh Rathore denies receiving police notice; says song was "statement regarding Pahalgam incident"

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 : Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore on Wednesday said that she has not received any notice from the police in connection with the complaints filed over her remarks on the Pahalgam incident, asserting that her song was meant as a statement questioning tourist safety.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "That was not a song; it was a statement regarding the Pahalgam incident in which many people lost their lives. I asked the PM about the security arrangements for the tourists at that place. And just because of this, complaints and 1 FIR have been lodged against me at many places... I have not received any notice from any police... This is all a lie."

In May, an FIR was registered against YouTuber Neha Singh Rathore following a complaint by a social organisation in Varanasi, which allegedly accused her of passing derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The case was registered at the Lanka Police Station in Varanasi on the complaint of the President of a social organisation named Shri Hanuman Sena.

The complainant has accused the YouTuber of allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per the FIR, the case was registered under Section 197 (1)(a) and (d), Section 353(2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Several complaints have also been filed in different police stations of Kashi against YouTuber Neha Singh Rathore, allegedly accusing her of derogatory remarks against PM Modi.

Earlier, in April, a case was registered against Neha Singh Rathore at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow under serious charges, including sedition. The FIR was filed under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. The case relates to comments made by Neha Singh Rathore regarding the Pahalgam terror attack in April.

In her X post, dated April 23, Rathore had alleged that the Modi-led government was running politics on the grounds of caste and religion. The Pahalgam terror attack, which took place on April 22, claimed the lives of 26 people, including a Nepali national.

The complaint claims that her posts could spread caste-based hatred and anti-national sentiments. It was filed by poet Abhay Pratap Singh, also known as Abhay Singh, at Hazratganj police station.

