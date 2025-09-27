Nehal Chudasama Alleges Tanya Mittal is Being Fake on Bigg Boss 19, “100 Masks” Comment Goes Viral

Bigg Boss 19 show is getting interesting day by day as contestants are knowing about each other. Last week Nehal Chudasama got evicted from the show and was sent to secret room to improve her game. After returning to house, Nehal showed every ones true face. During weekend Ka Waar show Host Salman Khan asked Nehal who are three contestants, who's true colors you want to show.

During this, Nehal first took name of Tanya Mittal, she allege that she is wearing 1000 faces and is a fake. After this she also revealed that Zeeshan is the one who gossip about his own teammates. While Baseer Ali has zero emotional maturity.

During, Bigg Boss 19 captaincy task Tanya had a emotionally broke down in tears after Mridul commented about her personal life and called her fake. During recent task contestants were shown few clips of theirs and those in the captaincy race had to hit the buzzer and answer questions to gain the power to eliminate others from the challenge. In first clip Mridul Tiwari and Gaurav Khanna were discussing, where Mridul called Tanya Mittal “fake” and even dragged her boyfriend into the conversation. After clip was over Abhishek hit the buzzer first, answered correctly, and promptly removed Kunickaa from the race.