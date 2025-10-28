Nehal Chudasama shares why she thinks Amaal Mallik is ‘dual-faced’ on Bigg Boss 19

Mumbai, Oct 28 Nehal Chudasama, who recently got evicted from “Bigg Boss 19,” has addressed her remarks about composer-singer Amaal Mallik from her stint on the reality show.

During her time in the house, Nehal had called Amaal “dual-faced,” and now, even after her eviction, she stands by her opinion. In an exclusive interview with IANS, the model and actress said that what she observed inside the house truly reflected his nature, and nothing has changed her perspective since. When asked if her opinion about Amaal Mallik had changed after leaving the Bigg Boss 19 house, Nehal said she still stands by her earlier statement. “My opinion remains mostly the same. What I observed inside the house reflected his nature, and I haven’t seen anything that would make me think otherwise.”

Reflecting on her journey in the show, Nehal shared that she never imagined her bonds inside the house would turn into such a major talking point. She mentioned, “Not at all. I didn’t expect my personal bonds to get so much attention. Everything that happened inside was natural; nothing was for the cameras.”

When quizzed about the claims that her bond with Baseer Ali affected his game and that he was distracted from his original strategy because of her, Chudasama disagreed. She clarified that her presence in the house had no impact on his game, saying they both played individually and were clear about their priorities despite the assumptions made by others.

“Honestly, I don’t think my presence distracted him. We both played our individual games. People love to make assumptions, but we knew our priorities well.”

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 19, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Nehal Chudasama, and Baseer Ali found themselves in the danger zone. While Pranit and Gaurav managed to secure their spots in the house, Nehal and Baseer’s journey came to an end. During the 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode, host Salman Khan announced their eviction from the show.

