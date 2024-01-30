Nehal Chudasama Turns Fashionista for Amazon miniTV’s Badi Heroine Banti Hai

Amazon miniTV - Amazon’s free video streaming service, recently premiered a rom-com series, Badi Heroine Banti Hai. The series is a riveting blend of romance, drama, comedy, thrill, and mystery. Unfolding the tale of a small-town ambitious girl, Kajal, moving from Ludhiana to Bombay as an intern at the renowned fashion couture firm Veer Singhania Designs. The narrative takes us through a drama-filled journey. With an unexpected twist on the very first day of her job and the thrilling suspense of murder, she gets tangled in a love-hate relationship with the charming CEO Advait Singhania.

Giving inside-deeds from the sets, Nehal Chudasama who portrays the role of Anastasia, commented on her character being the ultimate heroine and most stylist. She shared, “Have you seen Anastasia!? I bet you will have the answer to who the heroine was. One hilarious thing is that the character is very high profile and I used to take the longest time to get ready for it. Everything about her appearance, clothes, incredible styling, and makeup references was just above the mark. I haven't seen any Indian character being so well dressed and groomed, I believe Anastasia would be the biggest heroine.”

She further expressed her thoughts on the series, stating how it transcends the boundaries of a typical romantic comedy. “The show is different because it is not just a simple rom-com but it has mystery, drama, thrill and so much more. Hence, just calling it a rom-com would be an understatement,” she said.

