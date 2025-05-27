Neil Bhoopalam talks about ‘Pyaar Paisa Profit’: That was a blast

Mumbai, May 27 Actor Neil Bhoopalam,who is currently seen playing complex businessperson Rajat in Pyaar Paisa Profit, has talked about what makes his character so unique and shared that essaying the role “was a blast.”

“Rajat runs a high-pressure finance company, Fusion Funds — not quite my personal reality. But the intensity, the stakes, the relationships? That I could connect with,” Neil said.

The actor said that stepping into his character Rajat's shoes was a sharp departure from his own life.

He added: “I’m not used to that level of ruthlessness, especially in business. But playing him? That was a blast.”

The actor discovered that Rajat’s office was actually the producers Yash and Mamta Patnaik of Inspire Films’ real workspace.

“Yes, the office you see onscreen — that’s Yash and Mamta’s! Sitting in their chairs, working in that space, it just added a certain energy.”

Filming the series came at a personally emotional time, following the passing of Neil’s father B.K. Chandramohan.

“He told me not to change my schedule. So I didn’t. It felt like he was with me throughout. I’m so thankful to director Prashant Singh and the production for their kindness.”

Neil said that the upcoming show reflects reality for many young professionals.

“Most of us are first-generation in our industries. We don’t have blueprints. We’re learning how to balance ambition, relationships, family — all in real time.”

Talking about the advice his character Rajat would give, Neil said: “He’d probably say, ‘Love money.’ But I disagree,” Neil admits. “I believe both love and money need care — like plants. Neglect either, and they’ll wither. May everyone get to work on a film set at least once. It’s one of the most vibrant places on Earth.”

“Pyaar Paisa Profit” tells the tale of Abhijeet, Saurabh, Shruti, and Garima coveted high-paying jobs but faced brutal bosses, romantic mishaps, and company layoffs. Their friendship crumbles as money, the force that united them, ultimately divides them.

