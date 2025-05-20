Neil Nitin Mukesh Addresses Viral Video with Anushka Sen: “I Was Concerned, Not Angry”

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, known for his intense performances and dignified screen presence, recently found himself at the center of an unexpected controversy. A video from a promotional event for his new web series “Hai Junoon” went viral, showing what appeared to be a heated exchange between him and young actress Anushka Sen. In the clip, Neil seemed visibly upset with Anushka, prompting a wave of trolling and criticism on social media. Many accused him of being rude and insensitive, without knowing the context behind the moment.

However, Neil has now broken his silence and offered a heartfelt clarification. In a conversation with The Filmy Charcha, the actor explained what really happened that evening. “It was around 10:30 or 11 at night, and I was speaking to my father who was seated near Anushka,” Neil said. “I asked him whether he had eaten, and when he said no, I went to get food for him. Just then, Anushka came in front of me. I asked her too, ‘Have you eaten?’ When she said no, I told her, ‘Then eat first.’”

Neil emphasized that his tone wasn’t harsh, but rather filled with concern. “People misunderstood the moment and assumed I was scolding her. I wasn’t angry — I was just being caring. It hurt me to see people judge me without knowing the real story,” he added.

As of now, Anushka Sen has not made any public statement regarding the incident. Meanwhile, Neil’s fans and several social media users have rallied in his support following his explanation. The web series “Hai Junoon” continues to generate buzz, with audiences praising Neil’s performance and the show’s engaging storyline.