Neil Nitin Mukesh, Ashutosh Gowariker attend wedding reception of Shazahn Padamsee-Ashish Kanakia

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 : Newlyweds Shazahn Padamsee and Ashish Kanakia on Saturday evening hosted a grand bash for their family, friends, and members of the film industry.

From actor Neil Nitin Mukesh to veteran music composer Rajesh Roshan and director Ashutosh Gowariker, many celebrities came to extend their heartfelt greetings to the couple at their wedding reception.

For their post-wedding function, Shazahn opted for a stunning ivory lehenga. Her husband looked dapper in an embroidered black sherwani.

Shazahn, best known for her roles in 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year' and 'Housefull 2', tied the knot with businessman Ashish Kanakia in Mumbai on June 5.

Sharing the good news, Shazahn on Friday took to Instagram and shared beautiful pictures from the D-Day.

"This day. This feeling. Our forever (infinity symbol)," Shazahn captioned the post.

The wedding ceremony was held on June 5 in the presence of the couple's family members and close friends. The journey to their wedding began with a roka ceremony in January 2025.

As soon as she shared the images, netizens and members of the film industry chimed in the comment section and extended their best wishes."Congratulations," actor Zareen Khan commented.

"Congratulations (Red heart emojis)," actor Anusha Dandekar wrote.

For the wedding day, Shazahn and Ashish wore ivory ensembles designed by Manish Malhotra.

Shazahn is the daughter of the late Padma Shri Alyque Padamsee and singer-actress Sharon Prabhakar. Ashish is the CEO of MovieMax Cinemas and Director at Kanakia Group.

