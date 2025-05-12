Neil Nitin Mukesh Calls Bollywood Toxic, Says They are More Focused on Failures Than Success

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has often made allegations against Bollywood. He also alleged that the industry always made fun of him. Currently, Neil is busy promoting the web series 'Hai Junoon'. He will be seen on screen after a long time. In an interview, he has made a shocking revelation about the industry. His statement has drawn everyone's attention.

Neil Nitin Mukesh said in an interview with Indian Express, "Many people in the industry celebrate the failures of others. The atmosphere of negativity and criticism in the industry has increased so much that it has become very toxic now. Instead of praising each other's successes, people are talking more about the failures of others."

He further said, "Actors are trolled more for their looks and body than their talent. During Raj Kapoor's time, there was a sense of passion and cooperation in the industry. Today, people hide their good qualities and are more interested in competing with each other. Everyone in the industry is trying to fulfil their remaining ambitions, which is making the atmosphere even worse."

'Hai Junoon' series will be released on Jio Hotstar on May 16. Through this, Neil is making his OTT debut. This is a musical drama and stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Boman Irani, Siddharth Nigam, Sumedh Mudgalkar.