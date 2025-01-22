Neil Nitin Mukesh, Kirti Kulhari talk about their upcoming film 'Hisaab Barabar'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 22 : Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh and Kirti Kulhari talked about their upcoming film 'Hisaab Barabar', starring actor R Madhavan in the lead role.

In a conversation with ANI, Neil shared why he decided to take up the project, "It was a very conscious decision...I was getting a lot of work during Covid-19, but I was not interested in them as was not satisfied with the content. During that time the producer of the film Sharad Patel came up with this film, 'Hisaab Barabar. I got an opportunity to meet Ashwni Dhir, who is the writer and director of the film. He is outstanding the way he has written the film and the true hero is Ashwni sir and the script. This is a story of a common man who is trying to fight with the system and they have presented it in a very comic way that I really liked about it. So, it gives a very strong message and I wanted to be part of this film."

Directed by Ashwni Dhir, 'Hisaab Barabar' is a story about corruption and systemic injustice. It follows the journey of Radhe Mohan Sharma (played by Madhavan), a dedicated railway ticket checker who stumbles upon a minor discrepancy in his bank account.

What seems like a small issue soon leads him into a deeper investigation, uncovering a massive financial scam orchestrated by Micky Mehta, a corrupt banker played by Neil Nitin Mukesh. As Radhe fights against financial fraud and systemic corruption, the film also explores his personal life, with a focus on how relationships, unlike financial balance sheets, cannot always be reconciled.

While talking about his character Neil added, "I am playing the character of Micky Mehta, who is a banker and scamster. But in his character also you will find honesty. I have played an antagonist previously but in this character there was a truthfulness that I liked about it."

Kirti, who is playing a key role in the film also opened up about her role, saying, "I am playing a cop. It is a story of Delhi and when the film starts you will see me on trains and Madhavan's character Radhe Mohan and we start a conversation. When these scams happen, the case comes to me. So although my and Radhe Mohan's characters were connecting personally and professionally there were some differences. And my on-screen personality is such that keeps my professional and personal life separate. It is a very strong character who is also sensitive."

Produced by Jio Studio in collaboration with SP Cinecorp Production, 'Hisaab Barabar' is directed by Ashwni Dhir and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Sharad Patel, and Shreyanshi Patel.

The film is all set to premiere on ZEE5 on January 24. The movie will be available to stream in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor