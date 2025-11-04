Neil Nitin Mukesh poses with wife Rukmini: ‘Love makes you lose yourself, beautifully’

Mumbai, Nov 4 Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a string of heartwarming pictures with his wife Rukmini, and showcased his feelings on love with a poetic note.

Neil took to Instagram, where he shared a slew of images posing with his wife as the couple were seen twinning in luxurious black outfits.

He wrote: “Love makes you loose yourself, beautifully (sic).”

It was in 2017 when Neil married Rukmini. A year later he went on to announce via Instagram that the couple were expecting their first child.

On the work front, Neil’s latest release is the black comedy thriller titled Ek Chatur Naar written by Himanshu Tripathi and directed by Umesh Shukla. It also stars Divya Khossla.

The film is set against the backdrop of a quirky small-town Indian landscape, the story follows a seemingly charming woman with a naivety that masks her razor-sharp wit.

Ambitious and cunning, she effortlessly outsmarts everyone around her. When a lucrative opportunity comes her way, she dives in headfirst but is tangled with unpredictable twists and darkly comedic turns that test her cunning at every step.

Neil made debut as a child artist in Vijay in 1988 and Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii in 1989. He made his full-fledged debut playing the title role in Johnny Gaddaar in 2007.

Since then, the actor has starred in New York, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Golmaal Again, and Saaho. He made his Tamil film debut with Kaththi and Telugu film debut with Kavacham.

Neil often shares pictures with his wife Rukmini on Instagram, accompanied by romantic notes in the caption.

On October 11, a day after Karva Chauth, Neil shared a loved-up post for Rukmini Neil Mukesh and in a romantic note said that his “heart checks for you in every crowd.”

Neil took to Instagram, where in a collaborative post with Rukmini, shared a gamut of images. The photo dump included images of the couple and some pictures of the actor posing.

For the caption, Neil wrote: “My heart checks for you in every crowd.”

