Neil Nitin Mukesh shares fun airport video, sings "Hanste Hanste" with Madhur Bhandarkar amid flight delay

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 : When flights get delayed, some people complain; however, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh chose to sing instead.

A long wait at the airport turned into an impromptu musical moment for the actor, who proved that a flight delay doesn't always have to kill the mood. Stuck with time to spare, Neil found the perfect way to keep things "entertaining" by breaking into song with none other than filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

On Saturday, Neil took to Instagram to share a fun video from the airport, where he and Bhandarkar can be seen singing the evergreen "Hanste Hanste Kat Jaye Raaste" from the 1988 film Khoon Bhari Maang. The video gave fans a glimpse into how the two made the most of an otherwise frustrating travel hiccup.

Sharing the video, Neil added a playful caption that read, "The OG Jalwa King @imbhandarkar. Yet again, a delay in our flight, but our love and entertainment never stop."

Neil and Madhur Bhandarkar share a long professional history. The two first collaborated on Jail (2009), a hard-hitting prison drama that featured Neil in the lead role. They later reunited for Indu Sarkar (2017), where Neil portrayed Sanjay Gandhi in the political thriller.

On the work front, Neil was last seen in the comedy thriller 'Ek Chatur Naar,' which released in cinemas on September 12 last year. The film starred Neil Nitin Mukesh alongside Divya Khossla.

Directed by Umesh Shukla, Ek Chatur Naar was also produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, and Zeeshan Ahmad under the banner of Merry Go Round Studios, with T-Series presenting the film.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor