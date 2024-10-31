Neil Nitin Mukesh shares special Diwali wish for fans, don't miss out Ameesha Patel's greetings

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : On the occasion of Diwali, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh extended warm greetings to fans on the festivity.

In a conversation with ANI, he shared that this year the festival of lights is special for the entire family because of the marriage of his brother, Naman.

"This Diwali is special for the entire family as the celebrations have started from now and will continue till the 12th because of my younger brother Naman's wedding.."

Actor Ameesha Patel also wished her admirers on Diwali, saying, " On the day of Diwali, the beautiful diya that lightens up our house, fills the year with good health, prosperity, love, success, happiness and peace."

Ameesha threw a grand Diwali party at her home in Mumbai, ahead of the festival of lights. Dressed in a stunning golden saree, Ameesha on Friday welcomed her guests and shared warm Diwali wishes.

Ameesha took a trip down memory lane in which she shared a special childhood memory that has stayed with her over the years.

"I wish everybody a very happy Diwali. I pray for good health, prosperity, love, success, happiness, and peace for everyone. When I was younger, I decided to give my savings to charity every Diwali instead of wasting it on crackers. My grandmother was particularly very proud of my decision. Since then every year, I have made it a practice to donate money on Diwali," she said.

She was last seen in 'Gadar2'.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, 'Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Neil is all set to share screen space with Jacqueline Fernandez in the much-anticipated multi-starrer series 'GOATS'.

Neil Nitin Mukesh will be making his OTT series debut.

This musical youth drama promises to deliver a compelling narrative with a unique blend of drama and intrigue. The series will stream on JioCinema

The series will have a musical setting and will feature a rivalry between Jacqueline and Neil.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma , the star-studded cast includes Jacqueline Fernandez , Neil Nitin Mukesh , Boman Irani , Siddharth Nigam and Sumedh Mudgalkar in the lead, along with Bhavin Bhanushali , Anusha Mani, Kunwar Amar , Santana Roach , Yukti Tareja , and Arnav Maggo.

