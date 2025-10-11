Neil Nitin Mukesh to wife Rukmini: My heart checks for you in every crowd

Mumbai, Oct 11 A day after Karva Chauth, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh shared a loved-up post for his wife Rukmini Neil Mukesh and in a romantic note said that his “heart checks for you in every crowd.”

Neil took to Instagram, where in a collaborative post with Rukmini, shared a gamut of images. The photo dump included images of the couple and some pictures of the actor posing.

For the caption, Neil wrote: “My heart checks for you in every crowd.”

It was in 2017 when Neil married Rukmini. A year later he went on to announce via Instagram that the couple were expecting their first child.

On the work front, Neil’s latest release is the black comedy thriller titled Ek Chatur Naar written by Himanshu Tripathi and directed by Umesh Shukla. It also stars Divya Khossla.

The film is set against the backdrop of a quirky small-town Indian landscape, the story follows a seemingly charming woman with a naivety that masks her razor-sharp wit.

Ambitious and cunning, she effortlessly outsmarts everyone around her. When a lucrative opportunity comes her way, she dives in headfirst but is tangled with unpredictable twists and darkly comedic turns that test her cunning at every step.

Neil, who is the son of playback singer Nitin Mukesh and grandson of singer Mukesh, debuted as a child artist in Vijay in 1988 and Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii in 1989. He made his full-fledged debut playing the title role in Johnny Gaddaar in 2007.

Since then, the actor has starred in New York, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Golmaal Again, and Saaho. He made his Tamil film debut with Kaththi and Telugu film debut with Kavacham.

Last month, Neil celebrated his daughter Nurvi’s seventh birthday. Along with a post, he wrote down a heart-melting note and said “love you the most in this world.”

The 43 -year-old actor took to Instagram, where he shared a string of adorable pictures of her daughter.

“My life. Love you the most in this world my darling daughter Nurvi. Happy 7th Birthday my jaan. Have the best year ahead. God bless you with all the happiness. #2025 #birthdaygirl #papas #love #unconditionallove,” Neil wrote as the caption.

