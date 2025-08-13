Neil Nitin Mukesh's film 'Ek Chatur Naar' to be released in September, see more details

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 13 : Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh is gearing up for his new project 'Ek Chatur Naar'.

Directed by Umesh Shukla, 'Ek Chatur Naar' also stars Divya Khossla in the lead role. The film is set to be released in theatres on September 12.

On Wednesday, the makers unveiled the motion poster of the film, unveiling look of Divya and Neil's characters.

Sharing the poster on his Instagram, Neil wrote, "Samajhne mein waqt lagega... par jab samajh jaoge toh der ho chuki hogi

#EkChaturNaar Hosiyari Suru in cinemas from 12th September."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNSLd0zsCcP/?hl=en

In the poster, Divya appears to be essaying the role of a homemaker as she is shown cutting vegetables with a mysterious look on her face. Neil is seen standing next to her.. He is dressed sharply in a formal suit, holding a gun with a sly smile.

Produced by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh and Zeeshan Ahmad, 'Ek Chatur Naar' will be released in Cinemas on 12th September 2025. The makers have not disclosed much information about the film yet.

Neil was last seen in the musical drama 'Hai Junoon- Dream, Dare, Dominate'. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the movie also starred Jacqueline Fernandez, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Siddharth Nigam, Yukti Thareja, Aryan Katoch, Priyank Sharma, Kunwar Amar, Mohan Pandey, Elisha Mayor, Sanchit Kundra, Sanatana Roach, Devangshi Sen, Anusha Mani, Bhavin Bhanushali, Arnav Magoo, and Yukti Thareja in pivotal roles.

