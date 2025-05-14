Neil sings ‘Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan’ with father Nitin Mukesh, actor says ‘you made it shine’

Mumbai, May 14 Actors Neil Nitin Mukesh, Boman Irani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Anusha Mani joined forces with veteran singer Nitin Mukesh for a memorable rendition of the iconic song "Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan" from the 1970 classic Mera Naam Joker.

Neil shared the magical moment on Instagram, posting a captivating video of the ensemble performing the timeless "Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan" alongside Nitin Mukesh, the son of the legendary singer Mukesh, who originally lent his soulful voice to the iconic track.

For the caption, Neil wrote: “What an amazing evening it was celebrating the grand release of our web Show “Hai Junoon” with loved ones And what made it even more memorable was the honor and love shown by the entire team, especially my producers, Aditya Bhat, @sagar_cinemakid , and @jiohotstar @jio_creative_labs.

“Their tribute to my grandfather , the legendary Mukesh ji, was a touching and humbling gesture that added depth and meaning to the occasion,” he added.

Neil went on to express gratitude to his father Nitin Mukesh.

“Papa @nitinmukesh9 cannot thank you enough for you just being you. So selfless, so strong and so pure. This occasion would be incomplete without your presence. You made it shine. JEENA YAHAN MARNA YAHAN ISKE SIVA JANA KAHAN @boman_irani @jacquelienefernandez @anushamani.”

"Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan" is picturised on legendary actor Raj Kapoor. Mera Naam Joker stars Raj Kapoor as the eponymous character, with his son Rishi Kapoor making his screen debut playing his younger version, along with Simi Garewal, Kseniya Ryabinkina, Padmini, Manoj Kumar and Dharmendra in supporting roles.

The plot focuses on a clown who must make his audience laugh at the cost of his sorrows; three women who shaped his life view his final performance.

Neil took to his stories section on the photo-sharing app and posted a funny boomerang with Jacqueline.

He wrote: “Don’t blame us. Promotions generally do this to us. PS: Could not find a better track to match this track.”

He also shared a video with Boman and said: “How I simply love his man. I love you Boman Irani sir.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor