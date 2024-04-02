Nell Tiger Free reveals her ‘The First Omen’ character had a turbulent childhood

Mumbai, April 2 Actress Nell Tiger Free, who is known for her work in the streaming series ‘Game of Thrones’, is gearing up for her upcoming release ‘The First Omen’.

Sharing the details about her character, the actress said that her character of Margaret has always had a pain inside because of her turbulent childhood

The ‘The First Omen’, which is the sixth film in The ‘Omen’ franchise, follows the life of Margaret, a young American woman serving a church who uncovers a terrifying conspiracy to bring about the birth of an evil incarnate in Rome.

Speaking of her character ‘Margaret’, a young woman in Rome, the actress said: “Margaret is a young woman from Pittsfield, Massachusetts, who comes to Rome to become a nun, so, she’s in the novitiate phase.”

“She is devout in her faith and loves life and loves the church and is very excited to be in Rome and to embark on this path that she believes is her destiny. And then things begin to derail around her. Margaret has always had a pain inside from her very turbulent childhood, and that manifests itself, sometimes outwardly, like all our pain does as humans. But she is a good person, I believe, with a good soul," the actress added.

Directed by Arkasha Stevenson, ‘The First Omen’ is based on characters created by David Seltzer.

This psychological horror also features Tawfeek Barhom, Sonia Braga, Ralph Ineson, with Charles Dance, and Bill Nighy in pivotal roles.

‘The First Omen’ opens in theatres on April 5.

