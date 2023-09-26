Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter Zoleka Mandela dies at 43

Johannesburg [South Africa], September 26 : Author Zoleka Mandela, the grandchild of former South African president Nelson Mandela died at the age of 43, People reported.

Zoleka's family reported her death on Instagram in a statement shared by the family spokesperson, Zwelabo Mandela.

“On Monday, September 18th, Zoleka Mandel was admitted into hospital for ongoing treatment for metastatic cancer to the hip, liver, lung, pelvis, brain and spinal cord,” the statement said.

“Recent scans revealed significant disease progression including fibrosis in the lungs as well as several emboli.”

The statement continued, “Zoleka passed away on the evening of Monday, September 25th surrounded by friends and family. Our sincerest gratitude to the medical team that took care of her.”

The Nelson Mandela Foundation also issued a statement in response to the news, praising her as a tireless activist for healthcare and justice.

“The Nelson Mandela Foundation extends its heartfelt condolences to the Mandela family on the passing of Zoleka Mandela, tragically last night. We mourn the loss of a beloved grandchild of Mum Winnie and Madiba and a friend of the Foundation.”

The statement continued, “Her work in raising awareness about cancer prevention and her unwavering commitment to breaking down the stigma surrounding the disease will continue to inspire us all.”

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this most difficult time. Hamba Kahle Zoleka, we will remember you.”

Zoleka was first diagnosed with breast cancer at 32 and was in remission when the cancer resurged last year. She had been receiving treatment for metastatic cancer in her spinal cord, liver, hip, lung and ribs, according to her Instagram, where she documented her treatment journey.

Zoleka was a passionate champion for problems other than cancer. According to the BBC, after losing her 13-year-old daughter in a vehicle accident in 2010, she became an advocate for road safety and was honest about her personal issues with depression and sexual abuse as a youngster, as per People.

Winnie Mandela, Nelson's second wife, is Zoleka's grandmother. She was ten years old when he was released from prison after a 27-year sentence in 1990.

Zindzi, Zoleka's mother, died in 2020 at the age of 59, two years after Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Nelson's ex-wife.

South Africa's anti-apartheid leader died in 2013.

