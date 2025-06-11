"Nervous but Excited”: Arbaaz Khan Opens Up About Embracing Fatherhood at 57 with Wife Sshura Khan

The buzz about Arbaaz Khan becoming the father for second time is going from long time. After six years of divorce from Malaika, love came back to Arbaaz, a 57-year-old actor-director got married again in 2023 with Sshura Khan who is popular makeup artist. Arbaaz and Sshura Khan have been spotted many times coming out of the hospital fueling possible pregnancy rumours. However both were not confirming about the news, but now In an recent interview Arbaaz has given answer to ongoing speculations.

In an interview given to 'Delhi Times', Arbaaz Khan said, "Yes, it is true. Now everyone has come to know this. This is a very exciting time for both of us. We are very happy. We are ready to welcome the new guest in our lives."

He added, "Yes, I feel nervous. Anyone would. I am also going to enjoy fatherhood again after many years. It feels like a completely new feeling. But I am also equally excited. This news has created a sense of joy and responsibility in me. I love it very much. You cannot put me in any category as to how I will be a father. You just have to try to be a good parent. Someone who will always be there for your child, who will be attentive to him, who will be caring, loving and who will provide him with what he needs. That is what I want to do."

Sshura and Arbaaz tied the knot in 2023. This is Shura's second marriage. Arbaaz has teenage boy named Arhaan from first wife Malaika, While Sshura has a daughter from her first husband.