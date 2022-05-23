Nervous Chhavi Mittal begins her 20 rounds of radiotherapy after breast cancer surgery



Actor Chhavi Mittal, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, shared her latest health update. She penned a long caption stating how she’s starting her radiotherapy from today. Chhavi said that she feels nervous about radiotherapy and its side effects, but is determined to conquer this journey.The actor took to her Instagram account on Monday to share a reel that showed her portraying multiple emotions including nervousness. In the caption, she mentioned that she had just started feeling normal but will have to start a new difficult journey now. She wrote, "My radiotherapy starts today and I’ve been told to expect some side effects which I’m not comfortable with. I’ve been asked before by many, if chemo or radiotherapy is the patient’s choice. Well technically you need to sign the consent form… but in all fairness it’s your doctor who decides your line of treatment because he’s the expert. And his focus is on saving your life, not avoiding side effects."

Chhavi revealed that she will be given 20 cycles of radiation for 5 days a week for the next 4 weeks.She said that she does not want to have side effects as she wants to be able to enjoy her life.She wrote, "But the side effects of radiation will have to spare me.. cause for me living is not just breathing, it’s breathing with happiness.. and that means that I always wanna feel whole. Thankfully my doctor gets that and he’s holding my hand through this every minute. I’m determined to conquer this journey and come out victorious on the other side. Wish me luck guys…main chali (I'm on my way)." Chhavi's friends and fans wished her good luck in the comments section. Last month, in an Instagram post, Chhavi Mittal had opened up about her diagnosis. She wrote, “It’s not the best thing to happen, but it doesn’t have to bog my spirits down. It’s not going to be easy, but it doesn’t have to be tough. I might not look the same again, but it doesn’t have to make me feel different.”