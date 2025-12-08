‘Nervous flyer’ Neil Nitin Mukesh bumps into friend Shilpa Shetty on flight

Mumbai, Dec 8 Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh had a pleasant surprise mid-air when he bumped into his longtime friend, actress Shilpa Shetty, while travelling.

Neil, who often describes himself as a “nervous flyer”, took to Instagram, where he shared a picture with Shilpa on the same flight and said that seeing her instantly lifted his mood.

“Nothing better than bumping into friends on a flight… especially when you’re a nervous flyer and she’s the epitome confidence. My dearest, the ever so beautiful @theshilpashetty . Loads of love and blessings always. All the very best for all new beginnings,” Neil wrote as the caption.

Neil made debut as a child artist in Vijay in 1988 and Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii in 1989. He made his full-fledged debut playing the title role in Johnny Gaddaar in 2007.

Since then, the actor has starred in New York, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Golmaal Again, and Saaho. He made his Tamil film debut with Kaththi and Telugu film debut with Kavacham.

On the work front, Neil’s latest release is the black comedy thriller titled Ek Chatur Naar written by Himanshu Tripathi and directed by Umesh Shukla. It also stars Divya Khossla.

The film is set against the backdrop of a quirky small-town Indian landscape, the story follows a seemingly charming woman with a naivety that masks her razor-sharp wit.

Ambitious and cunning, she effortlessly outsmarts everyone around her. When a lucrative opportunity comes her way, she dives in headfirst but is tangled with unpredictable twists and darkly comedic turns that test her cunning at every step.

Talking about Shilpa, she will be seen in KD: The Devil directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the titular role, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, Jisshu Sengupta and Nora Fatehi.

She was last seen in “Sukhee” by Sonal Joshi in her directorial debut. A humorous slice-of-life tale about 38-year-old Punjabi housewife Sukhpreet "Sukhee" Kalra, who, sick of her routine existence, travels to Delhi to attend her high school reunion.

