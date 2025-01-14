Nesippaya is about a man’s willingness to do anything for love, says actor Akash Murali

Chennai, Jan 14 Actor Akash Murali, the younger son of late actor Murali who will be making his acting debut in director Vishnuvardhan’s romantic thriller ‘Nesippaya’, says that the film will be about a man’s willingness to go to any extreme for the sake of his love.

Says the actor, “The plot is simple, but has an intense emotional layer beneath it. Nesippaya is about a man’s extremity to do anything for his love.”

Ask him how he feel now on the eve of his first film’s release and he gives you a nervous chuckle. “I’m having butterflies in my stomach, and am unable to calm down until the audience and critics share their opinions. But I am overwhelmed with the response that many have shared after watching the film’s visual promos and songs. I am hopefully looking forward to a good response for the full-length feature film.”

Sharing his experience on working on the film, the actor says, “I’m just in a surreal state thinking about the opportunity I got to work with one of the country’s greatest filmmakers. Vishnuvardhan has etched a place for himself in Bollywood with his magnum opus film, and to be a part of his immediate next film is a bliss. Aditi has been a wonderful co-star, and she is always eager to explore more in acting. To work with one of the best performers of the industry like Kalki Koechlin is a wonderful experience. I am so glad that my debut film has a lovely star-cast like Prabhu sir, Sarath Kumar sir, Khushboo ma’am, and others, as I grew up watching their films.”

Nesippaya is produced by Xavier Britto of XB Film Creators, and is co-produced by Sneha Britto. The film is all set for a worldwide release today.

