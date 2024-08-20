Netflix and Ryan Murphy announce release date for 'Monster' season 2

Washington [US], August 20 : Netflix has announced the release date for the highly anticipated second season of Ryan Murphy's true-crime anthology series, 'Monsters'.

As per the teaser trailer released on Netflix's official YouTube channel, the new season, titled 'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story', will premiere on September 19.

Following the success of 'Dahmer Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story', which premiered in 2022 and became a major hit for the streaming platform, Netflix has expanded the 'Monsters' series into an anthology format.

This new season shifts focus to the infamous case of Lyle and Erik Menendez, two brothers convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, Jose and Mary Louise "Kitty" Menendez, according to Deadline.

The season delves into the dramatic case that captivated the public and media in the early 1990s.

The official synopsis states, "While the prosecution argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune, the brothers claimed and remain adamant to this day, as they serve life sentences without the possibility of parole that their actions stemmed out of fear from a lifetime of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents. *Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story* explores this historic case and poses the question: Who are the real monsters?," according to Deadline.

Newcomers Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch will portray the Menendez brothers, with Javier Bardem and Chloe Sevigny cast as their parents.

Nathan Lane will play investigative journalist Dominick Dunne, and Ari Graynor will take on the role of criminal defence attorney Leslie Abramson.

The Menendez case has been adapted for the screen multiple times over the years.

Previous portrayals include TV movies by Fox and CBS in 1994, Lifetime's 'Menendez: Blood Brothers' in 2017, and NBC's 'Law and Order: True Crime', which featured Edie Falco as Abramson.

Additionally, Peacock's 2023 documentary 'Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed' highlighted allegations of sexual abuse involving Jose Menendez.

'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story' is executive produced by Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, David McMillan, Louise Shore, Carl Franklin, Scott Robertson, and Bardem, along with series creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, according to Deadline.

The season is directed by Brennan, Max Winkler, Paris Barclay, Michael Uppendahl, and Carl Franklin, with writing contributions from Murphy, McMillan, Todd Kubrak, Brennan, and Reilly Smith.

The second season of 'Monsters' promises to bring a gripping and in-depth look at one of the most talked-about criminal cases of the 20th century, adding to the series' compelling crime storytelling theme.

