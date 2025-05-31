Netflix Confirms Season 2 of Black Warrant – Another Successful Franchise From the House of Applause

Following the critical acclaim and audience love for its gripping first season, Black Warrant will return for a Season 2. Presented by Applause Entertainment, an Andolan Production in association with Confluence Media, Black Warrant is based on the book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury. With Zahan Kapoor emerging as a breakout star and the narrative receiving widespread praise for its realism and intensity, the show's renewal further cements Applause’s growing slate of powerful, homegrown franchises that push the boundaries of Indian storytelling.

As the story dives deeper into the human truths of incarceration and redemption, Black Warrant Season 2, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, promises to raise the stakes, led by a creative partnership between Netflix, Applause, Andolan and Confluence that continues to set the benchmark for premium drama.