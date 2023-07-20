Netflix ends password sharing system in India

Netflix on Thursday announced that it has ended password sharing in India, announcing that only members of a household will be able to access one account. The decision is part of a global crackdown - announced in May - on users sharing passwords with people beyond their immediate family as the company seeks to shore up revenue after a rough patch last year.

"Everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are - at home, on the go, on holiday - and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices," the streaming giant said in a statement.The OTT platform, in an email to users, is now telling them that their account is only for them and members of their household. And that if anybody else outside of their household is using their account, they must transfer their profile to a new account (for which they will have to pay), and consider changing their password.

How to set up a Netflix household

Users must set up a Netflix household, which is basically the TV that you use the most to watch Netflix. The company added that the devices that use the same internet connection as this TV will automatically be a part of the users' Netflix Household.

To set up a Netflix household, users can follow these steps:

1. Sign in to Netflix using a TV that is connected to your home internet.

2. Open the menu from the Netflix homescreen on your TV and select Get Help and then Manage Netflix Household.

3. Click on the tab that says Confirm Netflix Household or Update My Netflix Household.

4. Now, choose from the Send Email or Send Text option. As soon as you do that, a verification link will be sent to the account email address or phone number that you have registered with Netflix. The link expires in 15 minutes, so be sure to act quickly after this. Also, in case you haven't added both email address and phone number, you will see only one option to verify.

5. Once you click on the verification link, select Yes, This Was Me. Then choose Confirm Netflix Household or Update Netflix Household to continue. That's it, you have done your part. A confirmation will be displayed on your TV screen and you will also receive a confirmation email