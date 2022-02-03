Netflix greenlights gangster drama 'Brothers Sun' from Brad Falchuk, Byron Wu

The gangster drama 'Brothers Sun' from co-creators Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu has landed a series order at Netflix.

Variety has learned that the streamer giant has given an eight-episode order to the series that follows a Taipei gangster, Charles Sun, who has settled into his life as a ruthless killer. But when his father is shot by a mysterious assassin, Charles must go to L.A. to protect his mother and utterly-unaware younger brother Bruce.

The outlet informed that Netlfix has decided that the series will be written by an all-Asian writer room with plans for an all-Asian cast as well. The casting will be headed by casting director Jenny Jue.

Wu and Falchuk are credited as co-creators of the series. Wu serves as writer and executive producer. Falchuk is the showrunner and executive producer via Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision, which is currently under an overall deal at Netflix.

Kevin Tancharoen will don the director's hat, with Mikkel Bondesen executive producing.

"I am thankful to Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision and Netflix who have championed this Asian-American centric, Asian-American written, Asian-American directed the show. I am excited to be a part of this wave of new content that speaks to our experiences with honesty and dignity. I am honoured to have been in a writer's room where we could all share what reused jar our families kept the sugar in (Folger's)," said Wu.

"I am so excited to explore this incredibly rich world full of interesting and layered characters. The story resonated with me on a personal level because it speaks to my identity as an Asian American and the struggle to figure out who I am and where I fit in the world. To be involved in a project with a predominantly Asian cast, crew and team of writers is something I feel incredibly fortunate to be a part of," said Tancharoen.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor