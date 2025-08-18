Netflix hosts special screening of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' for the visually impaired

Mumbai, Aug 18 Streaming giant Netflix hosted a special pre-release screening of the popular "The Great Indian Kapil Show" (Independence Day Special Episode) for the visually impaired.

The screening took place at the Netflix India office in Mumbai, in collaboration with the National Association for the Blind, Mumbai.

The show was enabled with built-in audio descriptions to ensure that the episode could be experienced by all. The attendees at the screening included Shri Tukaram Mundhe, IAS (Secretary, Divyang Kalyan Department, Government of Maharashtra), and Mr. Prakash Magdum, IIS (Managing Director, National Film Development Corporation of India).

In addition to this, the cast of the show - Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, and Archana Puran Singh joined the special screening.

Talking about the initiative, Kapil Sharma, host of "The Great Indian Kapil Show", shared, “As performers, there’s nothing more rewarding than knowing your work can reach more hearts. Being part of this special screening, where every joke, every moment could be felt and experienced equally, was a beautiful reminder of why we do what we do."

"I’m truly glad to have been part of it. Entertainment sabke liye hain aur agar accessibility ke dwara sab humaare show ko anubhav kar sakte hain, isse behtar kya hoga," he added.

Dr. Vimal Kumar Dengla, Hon. Secretary General, National Association for the Blind, said: "Entertainment should be for everyone, and when platforms like Netflix prioritise accessibility, it opens up a world of entertainment for our community. Audio description is more than a feature; it's inclusion in action. We truly appreciate this collaboration and hope to see many more such initiatives in the future."

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, added: "This screening is not just an event, it’s a step towards building a space where every voice matters and every viewer feels seen and heard. We're especially grateful for the support and partnership of the National Association for the Blind, and for the chance to share this moment with their community. It’s been a truly humbling experience, one that inspires us to keep growing and learning."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor