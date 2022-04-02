Netflix's 'You' season 4 adds new cast members

Netflix's 'You' has added more cast members for its upcoming season. The streaming giant has announced 14 new additions to the fourth season of 'You', including Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman and Ed Speleers as series regulars.

Joining the cast in recurring roles are Niccy Lin, Aidan Cheng, Stephen Hagan, Ben Wiggins, Eve Austin, Ozioma Whenu, Dario Coates, Sean Pertwee, Brad Alexander, Alison Pargeter and Adam James, reported People magazine.

As previously announced, Charlotte Ritchie and Lukas Gage will also star in the fourth season of 'You' alongside returning cast members Penn Badgley and Tati Gabrielle.

The third season of 'You' debuted in 2021. Production on season four is currently underway in London.

'You', based on Caroline Kepnes' best-selling novel of the same name, revolves around the question, "What would you do for love?"

The show features Badgely as Joe, a man with a dark past and a deep love for books and literature. The series also captures his twisted perspective on romance and how he becomes obsessed with the women who come into his life.

Netflix announced the season 4 renewal of 'You' in October 2021, just days ahead of the show's highly-anticipated third season.

The hit drama's second and third seasons starred Badgley and Victoria Pedretti in the lead roles. In the third season, Joe (Badgley) and Love Quinn (Pedretti) were married and raising their son in a Northern California suburb filled with a unique set of neighbours.

Season 4 of the thriller series will likely pick up with Joe in Paris, France, after having escaped his last devastation. He has abandoned his son, believing that's what's best for him, and he'll likely search for his season 3 romantic interest, Marienne Bellamy (Gabrielle).

Netflix is yet to announce the official release date for the upcoming season of 'You'.

( With inputs from ANI )

