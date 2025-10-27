Netizens Can’t Keep Calm as Prabhas Returns as Baahubali in the Trailer of Baahubali: The Epic; Advance Ticket Sales Surpass 3 Crore Globally

The roar of Prabhas, the undisputed pan-India superstar as Baahubali is echoing once again — and this time, it’s louder than ever! The makers of Baahubali: The Epic have dropped the trailer, and fans across the globe can’t stop talking about it. The upcoming film — a grand amalgamation of both the record-shattering parts — has reignited nostalgia, goosebumps, and pure cinematic madness.

The trailer brings back the legendary world of Mahishmati, and more importantly, Prabhas as the mighty warrior king — a sight that still gives fans chills years after the original films redefined Indian cinema. With its breathtaking visuals, larger-than-life frames, and iconic background score, Baahubali: The Epic is being hailed as a celebration of one of India’s biggest cultural phenomena.Advance bookings have already surpassed ₹3 crore globally, with screenings in Hyderabad selling out within hours.

It has been nearly a decade since S.S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali first took Indian cinema by storm, and its legacy remains as powerful as ever. The two-part magnum opus, which first premiered in 2015 and 2017 respectively, has been reimagined for 2025 audiences as Baahubali: The Epic, a single, nearly four-hour spectacle combining both films with remastered visuals, enhanced sound, and previously unreleased footage. The re-release is set to premiere in the US, UK, and Ireland on October 29, followed by a worldwide release on October 31. Fans flooded social media with excitement and emotion, reminiscing about the magic that started it all. One fan said, “Bhai kya GRANDDD trailer thaaa and our Rebel Star ������,” while another added, “Literal GOOSEBUMPS����.” A third called it a global moment, writing, “This is going global again!! #Prabhas the besttt! ����.” Many declared that the King had returned — “King #Prabhas is back!! Can’t wait for next weekend already ����❤,” wrote a user. Others shared how “Every frame screams cinematic history ����” and “The nostalgia just hit so hard! #Baahubali feels all over again.” One even summed up the collective emotion perfectly — “Prabhas + Baahubali = ABSOLUTE CINEMA ��.”

With this overwhelming love online, one thing’s clear — Baahubali: The Epic isn’t just a trailer drop, it’s a full-blown celebration of Prabhas’ legacy and the return of Indian cinema’s most iconic hero. And it comes right after Prabhas’ birthday, when almost all his upcoming films released special updates to celebrate the undisputed pan-India superstar.