Netizens compare Ayushmann's latest picture with Ranbir's towel dance

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday dropped a hot shirtless picture from an undisclosed location, as fans compared the pic to Ranbir Kapoor's 'Saawariya' pose.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Dream Girl' actor shared a couple of pictures, to which he captioned, "Where am I? Wrong answers only."

In the first picture, the 'Bala' actor can be seen enjoying the view through a window as he flaunts his bare back in a white towel.

The second picture is a close-up selfie picture, in which the actor can be seen giving a side pose to the camera lens, as he shows his bare chest in the post.

Soon after the 'Vicky Donor' actor dropped the images, fans swamped the comment section with their hilarious reactions and compared the actor to Ranbir Kapoor's towel dance in his debut film 'Saawariya'.

Actor Arjun Kapoor commented, "Andheri " followed by a fire emoticon

."Umm.. some recreation of the Saawariya set?" another fan wrote.

A fan commented, "In a movie called - Saawariya"

The 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' actor was recently seen in 'Anek' which failed to impress the audience at the box office. He will be next seen in 'An Action Hero' with Jaideep Ahlawat which is slated to release on December 2.

( With inputs from ANI )

