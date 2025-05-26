Netizens Express Desire to Watch More of Sooraj Pancholi on the Big Screens After His Performance in Kesari Veer, Fans Say ‘More power to you’

Sooraj Pancholi made a powerful return to the big screens with Kesari Veer, directed by Prince Dhiman. After a long break, the actor stunned everyone by stepping into an uncharted territory of a war drama, bringing to life a page from India’s rich history. He played the role of a courageous warrior, Hamirji Gohil, and left no stone unturned to deliver a standout performance. It’s been a day since the film released, and audiences have begun showering love and praise on him.

One netizen wrote, “Perfect Performance for Sooraj Pancholi,” while another wrote, “Sooraj Second half…💥Salman Bhai ne sahi bola; Abhi raat hai kal Sooraj chamkega.” A user commented, “Mera bhai, more power to you! We wish you good luck for the new beginnings again,” and another commented, “Fast fast you’ll have new movies, projects so we can watch u more on big screens.” Another comment read, “Awesome..your debut movie of Hero was good, same vibe..you should keep doing films..future star,” and the list of praises seems never-ending for Sooraj.

With Kesari Veer, Sooraj Pancholi marked a significant addition to his growing body of work. Despite sharing the screen space with Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and others, Sooraj maintained his stance and stayed true to his craft. Considering that the character demanded physical and emotional range, Sooraj ensured to fulfill all, only to deliver a promising performance and register a memorable return to the screens. Now that the audiences are seeing Sooraj’s range as a performer, they are eager to know more about what’s next for him!