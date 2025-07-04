Netizens in Awe of Sara Ali Khan’s Performance in Metro… In Dino, Say, “So Simple, But so Heartfelt

Sara Ali Khan continues to shine as one of the industry’s most promising and versatile actors. With each role, she leaves a memorable mark, and her latest performance in Metro… In Dino has once again won the hearts of audiences and critics alike. Directed by the renowned Anurag Basu, the film features Sara in a refreshingly authentic and previously unseen avatar as Chumki in this touching love anthology. Fans have taken to social media to applaud her performance, calling it her most relatable, emotionally rich, and finest work to date. Her chemistry with co-star Aditya Roy Kapur has also become a major talking point online.

One fan shared, “So I finally caught Metro In Dino in theatres… and gots to say - this is Sara’s best performance till date, and I’m floored.” Another wrote, “Sara ur performance in this film is top class loved how u portrayed a genz clumsy girl so aesthetically🎀 kdrama next?” A netizen expressed their admiration saying, “So happy to see Sara Ali Khan in a role like this! Loved her to bits.” “Pure chemistry portrayal at its best. Sara and Adi were my favouritest❤️‍🔥🫠”, read one enthusiastic tweet. Another tweet read, “Could really relate to Sara in MID. So simple, but so heartfelt yaar her perfomance was. Anyone else agree?”

While the entire ensemble delivers gripping performances, it’s Sara’s heartfelt portrayal of Chumki that’s striking a chord with viewers everywhere. Alongside her, the film stars a powerhouse cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Metro… In Dino serves as a spiritual successor to the beloved romantic classic Life in a… Metro, and it’s safe to say that Sara’s performance is one of its brightest highlights.

So happy to see Sara Ali Khan in a role like this! Loved her to bits — Kartik (@Kartik11630051) July 4, 2025

