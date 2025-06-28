Netizens Praises Mona Singh for Her Performance as a Cop in Mistry!

Mona Singh is an actress who never misses a chance to make an impact on screen. Every time she appears, she owns her character and effortlessly takes the spotlight. No matter the role, she nails it with her brilliant performance. The same was witnessed with the release of her series Mistry, in which she plays a cop and the audience is absolutely in love with her portrayal. Netizens took social media by storm, praising Mona’s performance as a cop in Mistry. Here's what they had to say -

A netizen wrote, "Mona Singh as a cop… hands down the best thing I’ve seen in 2025😍"

Yet another netizen wrote, "What a spectacular performance as Sehmat Mona🥺you were too good

Mona as a cop? TOOOOO good"

A netizen wrote, "Watched this series only for u Mona darling ❤️‍🔥 cop avatar mein toh you killed it

the star of this show is Mona Singh ❤️"

Mona is gearing up for a thrilling slate of projects, stepping into fresh roles while also returning as beloved characters. She’s set to star in the gangster drama Paan Parda Zarda, along with Stardom, Ma Ka Sum, and Kohrra Season 2. Adding to the excitement, she will be back as Bulbul Jauhari in Made in Heaven Season 3. With such a dynamic lineup across genres and platforms, Mona reaffirms her status as one of the most compelling forces in Indian entertainment.