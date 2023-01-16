Netizens troll Urvashi Rautela on her latest video

Actress Urvashi Rautela has won the hearts of her fans over the years with her incredible contribution; she is one of the major head-turners in the Bollywood industry, recognised not only for her acting but also for her sizzling dance numbers.

The recent video of actress Urvashi Rautela caught the attention of fans, where she was seen in shoot mode, and no doubt, she looked gorgeous in the black dress, but there are a few people who are trolling the actress for a different reason.

The netizens are showing all their love towards the actress, although some say she must have done something to her back, as it appears to be completely weird, and some believe she had some type of surgery that went awry.