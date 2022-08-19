Neve Campbell set to lead upcoming drama series 'Avalon'

Hollywood actor Neve Campbell has been tapped as the lead of 'Avalon', ABC's upcoming drama series based on Michael Connelly's short story, from David E. Kelley.

According to Deadline, this project marks her second collaboration with Kelley, Connelly, fellow Avalon executive producer Ross Fineman and A+E Studios.

Previously Campbell has starred opposite Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in the breakout first season of Netflix's 'The Lincoln Lawyer', another Kelley adaptation of Connelly's work, which the two executives produced with Fineman through A+E Studios.

'Avalon', which received a straight-to-series order from ABC, takes place in the city of Avalon on Catalina Island, where LA Sheriff's Department Detective Nicole 'Nic' Searcy (Campbell) heads up a small office.

Catalina has a local population that serves more than 1 million tourists a year, and each day when the ferries arrive, hundreds of potential new stories enter the island. Detective Searcy is pulled into a career-defining mystery that will challenge everything she knows about herself and the island.

Campbell's Nic is the lone detective assigned to the Catalina Island substation. Somewhat inscrutable, Nic isn't easily intimidated and holds firm to her morals.

Ironically, her strong moral compass is what got her bshed to Catalina's biggest city, Avalon. It's a gig no career-driven LA cop wants, but Nic soon discovers her valuable detective skills are needed more on Avalon than she could have imagined.

'Avalon' is created and executive produced by Kelley, who wrote the pilot episode, and Connelly. Dana Calvo executive produces with Fineman of Fineman Entertainment and Barry Jossen & Tana Jamieson for A+E Studios. The series is produced by A+E Studios and 20th Television.

( With inputs from ANI )

