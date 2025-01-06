"Never a dull moment with you" Shahid Kapoor extends birthday wishes to 'Deva' director Rosshan Andrrews

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 : Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor penned a heartwarming message for Rosshan Andrrews, director of his upcoming film 'Deva' director as he celebrates his birthday today.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Kabir Singh' actor shared behind-the-scenes of 'Deva' while extending his birthday wishes. In the photos, the duo seems to be having fun while working on the action-thriller 'Deva.'

Cherishing priceless moments with director Rosshan Andrrews, Shahid Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday Brother. Never a dull moment with you"

' The makers have already released the teaser of the film.

The 'Deva' teaser showcases Shahid's raw, unfiltered action performance, complemented by his electrifying dance skills.

Shahid shared the teaser on social media with a caption, "D day is here. Machana chalu," which translates to "The day is here. Let's begin."

The film revolves around Shahid Kapoor portraying a rebellious police officer tasked with solving a high-profile case that unravels layers of deceit, betrayal, and a dangerous conspiracy.

As Deva dives deeper into the investigation, his journey turns perilous, filled with nail-biting chases and gut-wrenching action sequences.

The film is slated for release on January 31, 2025.

'Deva' also marks Shahid's return to the big screen after almost a year, following his last appearance in the film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', co-starring Kriti Sanon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor