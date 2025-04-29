"Never, it's just fine the way it is": Bob Gale on return of 'Back To The Future' television series

Washington DC [US], April 29 : Screenwriter Bob Gale has quashed any possible speculations of the creation of 'Back To The Future' television show after the successful run of the sci-fi trilogy, reported People.

At a recent Universal Fan Fest Night, Bob Gale opened up about the possibility of a 'Back To The Future' television show and said that they are not looking forward to any sequel, prequel or spin-off to the movie.

"I mean, it's like they know in every interview people say, 'Oh Bob, when is there going to be a Back to the Future 4?' Never," said Bob Gale.

"'When is there going to be a prequel?' Never. 'When is there going to be a spinoff?' Never. It's just fine the way it is. It's not perfect, but as Bob Zemeckis used to say, 'It's perfect enough.'" added Gale.

The creators of the movie are adamant about not returning with any other instalments of the 'Back To The Future' film. However, the screenwriter jokingly added that a life-threatening situation can change his thoughts on developing another instalment of the film.

"If the juggernaut of corporate America or corporate international mishigas says, 'If you don't agree to this, we're going to kill your children,' alright, well, no, we don't want our children killed,'" he joked.

Gale also expressed gratitude to director and producer Steven Spielberg for respecting their wish to have no more 'Back To the Future' movies.

"But [executive producer] Steven Spielberg, of course, he's got to sign off on it too. And Steven, just like Steven won't allow another E.T., he totally respects the fact that we don't want any more Back to the Future. He gets it and always stood behind that. And thank you, Steven," added Gale.

The 'Back To The Future' franchise starred Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd in the lead roles. The screenplay of the trilogy was written by Bob Gale and was directed by Robert Zemeckis.

