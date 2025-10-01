"Never say never but...": Rani Mukerji on idea of directing films

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 : Bollywood star Rani Mukerji comes from an influential family with deep roots in the Indian film industry. While her late father, Ram Mukherjee, was a respected director, she, at the age of 16 or 17, stepped in front of the camera and professionally began her acting journey.

Spanning over three decades, Rani's career is a testament to her remarkable versatility in Bollywood. Fearless and ever-curious, she approaches each new role as a devoted "student of cinema," constantly upgrading her skills.

No doubt, she has always managed to charm the audience with her acting prowess, but don't be surprised if one day she moves behind the camera to don the director's hat. After all, storytelling through the lens runs in the family, thanks to her husband Aditya Chopra and the legendary late father-in-law, Yash Chopra.

When asked if she's interested in direction, Rani told ANI, "You know I always say in this profession 'never say never'. I think the kind of person I am, I know when I am ready to direct or I know when that time will come. Right now, I don't think it is. Right now, I am very happy being an actor and being directed."

At present, Rani does not have any specific plans to direct, but she is happy "being directed" and entertaining her fans with her acting.

"I always feel as an actor, how many years I'll be in the industry, I will always be a student of cinema. I will always learn with each film, with each director of photography, with each director, with each person I learn because that is what is my job. When I'm not even on a film set, when I'm on vacation or when I'm traveling, I'm observing people because sometimes I might see a person and I might say, okay, I want to use this character in my film," she emphasised.

"I want to use this aspect, this nuance that this person did who I met. I want to use this in my film. Maybe it's a way somebody walks. Maybe it's a way somebody talks. Maybe it's some mannerism that I like. That I will imbibe in one of my characters, so as an actor, I am like a sponge," Rani added.

Speaking of her upcoming projects, Rani is all set to come up with Mardaani 3, in which she will be seen reprising her beloved character as police officer Shivani Shivaji Roy.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, 'Mardaani 3' will hit theatres on February 27, 2026.

