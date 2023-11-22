"Never stop believing": Ariana DeBose's advice for those chasing a dream

Washington [US], November 22 : American actor Ariana DeBose attended the UK premiere of her Disney movie 'Wish' and gave some advice to anyone who's chasing a dream, reported People.

"Never stop believing," DeBose, 32, told People at the Odeon Luxe in London's Leicester Square. "You know, your dreams don't work unless you do."

"It's hard in the world that we live in, but your dreams have the possibility; they always do; never give up on them," the Oscar winner said.

DeBose, who was dressed in a sheer purple gown with silver platforms and hanging earrings, opened up about her personal journey, saying that it's "never the path that's obvious."

"Sometimes, in order to be re-inspired, you have to choose a different path and you never know where it's going to take you," she says. "But it's always led me to really interesting places."

DeBose, who voices the character of Asha in the Disney movie, was all smiles on Monday's blue carpet as her hair was styled into two braids on either side of her head.

In a reposted video on her Instagram Story, DeBose explained that her gown was inspired by her Wish character, Asha, who also wears a purple dress.

"I thought, while she's not a princess, she did deserve a ballgown this evening," DeBose told Oh My Disney UK.

DeBose also posed with Julia Michaels, who co-wrote the songs for 'Wish', and British singer and presenter Rochelle Humes, who portrays the character Rochelle, at Monday's event.

Holding onto each other's arms, the trio displayed warm smiles as they posed on the blue carpet. Michaels, 30, wore a turtleneck black gown with a blue shawl, while Humes, 34, was dressed in a black gown featuring a thigh-high slit.

"Wishes do come true With effort, care, love, and good energy, anything is possible," DeBose later wrote on Instagram alongside a video of her different moments at the premiere, set to her song "This Wish" from the movie.

The actress went on to say that she was "so proud" of the film and its message, adding, "I hope you'll share this film with your families ."

Wish will release in theatres on Wednesday, reported People.

