"Never thought Gangs of Wasseypur would become a cult film": Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : Touted to be a cult classic by the audience and critics alike, 'Gangs of Wasseypur', the two parts-movie became a breakthrough point for Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

With his role as the protagonist Faisal Khan, he stole everyone's attention. To date, his fans don't leave a chance to praise him for his powerful performance in 'Gangs of Wasseypur'.

As the film re-released in theatres after 12 years, Nawazuddin took a stroll down memory lane and recalled working in crime drama.

Speaking with ANI, he said, "I never thought Gangs of Wasseypur would become a cult film. In fact, when I saw the film's first cut, I was like what is this...but when I saw the edited version and that too at the Cannes Film Festival, I felt the magic of Anurag's creation. I was in awe of Anurag's creativity. He is a genius."

The first part of the movie was originally released in theatres on June 22, 2012, and the second part hit theatres on August 8, 2012. The film narrates the story of the coal mafia that spread across three generations of families entangled in crime, extortion and murder.

Manoj Bajpayee, Huma Qureshi, Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Tigmanshu Dhulia played pivotal roles in the franchise.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor