"Never thought this would happen...": Pandi Ram Mandavi on receiving Padma Shri for wood craft

New Delhi [India], May 28 : Pandi Ram Mandavi, a renowned artist from Bastar, Chhattisgarh, was conferred the Padma Shri award by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday.

Padma Shri, one of India's highest civilian honours, was awarded to Mandavi for his significant contributions in wood craft.

Mandavi's craftsmanship, which includes creating intricate wooden idols and memory pillars, has gained recognition both in India and abroad.

Mandavi toldthat he is very happy to have received the award.

"I come from Bastar, Chhattisgarh. I am very happy to receive this. I never thought this would happen. I want to thank the Government of India. I make idols of wood and memory pillars. I have visited several places in the country including Kolkata, Mumbai, Kerala, Delhi, and Bhopal to showcase my art. I have also visited Italy, Germany, Russia, and Poland."

Mandavi's works, known for their intricate detailing and cultural significance, have become symbols of traditional art from the tribal regions of India.

He has devoted decades to mastering the craft, promoting Bastar's wood art, and taking it to national and global platforms.

Mandavi has been an ambassador for his art, travelling widely to showcase his work.

The Padma awards recognise individuals who have made significant contributions in various fields such as arts, social work, science, literature, and public affairs.

The Padma Shri, which is the fourth-highest civilian award in the country, follows the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan in order of precedence.

