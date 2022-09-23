Never underestimate the power of your intuition, says actress Sadaa

Chennai, Sep 23 Well-known actress Sadaa, who has now taken to wildlife photography in a big way, has told her followers on Instagram to never underestimate the power of intuition.

Going on to explain in detail how her intuition helped her click pictures and videos of a leopard called Bagheera, the actress wrote a detailed post with the title, "Bagheera, the 'Bluff Master' from Jhalana! Read to know why I call him that!"

The post read: "This shy rugged beast is known to keep away from gypsies/ humans. Hence, getting him head-on was something I'd least expected."

"It was already past 6:30 p.m. and we had no hopes for any sighting for that evening. Something within me asked Hemant if we could check a particular area before heading out. To my surprise, he readily agreed."

"Just a few minutes on that route, Hemant spotted something moving in the bushes. The moment we stopped to check, Bagheera got up and tried all his antics to bluff that he had gone further inside."

"Full marks to Hemant for understanding the animal's behaviour and his next move. He parked the vehicle much ahead of where we saw him and asked us to behave as dead as possible!"

"After a few minutes, Bagheera appeared as a shadow from the curvy path only to make his full glorious appearance! Being the only gypsy certainly helped here! Now I know the value of exclusive sighting. P.S. Never underestimate the power of your intuition!"

