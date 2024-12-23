'Never Wilt' author Colleen Hoover supports Blake Lively following her sexual harassment allegations against Justin Baldoni

Washington [USA], December 23 : The sexual harassment lawsuit filed by actress Blake Lively against her co-star Justin Baldoni has become the talk of the town. Author Colleen Hoover has now voiced her support for Lively, who starred in Baldoni's adaptation of her 2016 novel, It Ends With Us. Hoover expressed her admiration for the actress's honesty and character.

Colleen Hoover took to Instagram to share encouraging words for Lively following the legal complaint filed on Friday with the California Civil Rights Department, as reported by Deadline.

"You have been nothing but honest, kind, supportive, and patient since the day we met," she wrote, tagging Lively and linking to coverage of the lawsuit. "Thank you for being exactly the human that you are. Never change. Never wilt," Hoover added.

Blake Lively has accused Baldoni, his production company Wayfarer Studios, and others of misconduct and sexual harassment, as well as orchestrating a "coordinated effort to destroy her reputation," according to Deadline.

"I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted," Lively said in a statement to Deadline.

As the issue continues to make headlines, many stars have come forward to voice their support for Lively.

Lively's Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-starsAmerica Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledelhave united to show their solidarity with the actress following her allegations of sexual harassment and a smear campaign by It Ends With Us director and co-star Justin Baldoni.

The trio shared a joint message on Instagram on Sunday, a day after Lively filed a formal complaint detailing her experiences during the filming of It Ends With Us.

"As Blake's friends and sisters for over 20 years, we stand with her in solidarity as she fights back against the reported campaign waged to destroy her reputation," they wrote.

"Throughout the filming of It Ends With Us, we saw her summon the courage to ask for a safe workplace for herself and colleagues on set, and we are appalled to read the evidence of a premeditated and vindictive effort that ensued to discredit her voice. Most upsetting is the unabashed exploitation of domestic violence survivors' stories to silence a woman who asked for safety. The hypocrisy is astounding."

"We are struck by the reality that even if a woman is as strong, celebrated, and resourced as our friend Blake, she can face forceful retaliation for daring to ask for a safe working environment. We are inspired by our sister's courage to stand up for herself and others," they added.

The post was signed by Ferrera, Tamblyn, and Bledel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor