"Never wished of becoming a hero, always wanted to be an artist," says 'Sky Force' actor Veer Pahariya

New Delhi [India], January 16 : Veer Pahariya, who is gearing up for the release of his debut film 'Sky Force' also starring Akshay Kumar, opened up on his experience and said it was an "overwhelming" experience where he got the opportunity to play a real-life hero, squadron leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya.

During an interview withon Thursday, Veer expressed his wish that his movie inspires the next generation just like Hrithik Roshan-starrer 'Lakshya' movie did years ago.

"Working on my first film, 'Sky Force', was rather overwhelming. It is a huge opportunity and a responsibility for me to play a real life hero, squadron leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya, who was one of the heroes of the 1965 India-Pakistan war, which we won against overwhelming odds...this story needs to be told for the future generations to get inspired by what our heroes of our country have done for our freedom," Veer shared.

The actor further said the movie is about family, brotherhood, friendship and loyalty, while urging people to watch this and get to learn something new.

"I think it is a very personal story. It is a very human story. And it is about family. It is about brotherhood. It is about friendship and loyalty. So, that is why I urge everyone to watch this film to learn something new. This is a very serious character. And my only wish is that it works like Lakshya film...when that movie came, it inspired people for 20 years to join the force and serve the country. Sky Force will also be a film through which the next 20-30 years young people of our country will be inspired and they will know what our forefathers have done for our freedom. So that you and I can sit and talk like this," he added.

Veer also recalled getting goosebumps when he met with the wife of late squadron leader Ajjamada Boppayya Devayya.

"It was an amazing feeling. I have lived and worshipped this character for three and a half years. His wife waited for him for 23 years. I have been inspired by it. I have a great respect for the families of the armed forces. When I saw Mrs. Devaiah at her door, I got goosebumps and started crying. I saw her courage and strength. She inspired me a lot."

Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, 'Sky Force' tells the gripping story of India's retaliatory strike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani air war.

The film marks the Bollywood debut of Veer, who reflecting on his personal journey, said he always wanted to be an artist and never dreamt of becoming a hero.

"I never dreamt of becoming a hero. I just wanted to become an artist. I feel free when I am on stage. I have lived in Delhi for three years. I knew since childhood that want to do something in this field. I enjoyed acting. I was very interested. I prepared myself. I improved my skills. You will get to see my work on 24th January," Veer emphasised.

Before signing off, he also shared his experiences working with actors Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur and Sara Ali Khan.

"It was rather frightening at first because they are so experienced in this industry. But, you know, when I got the opportunity to face the camera with them and do scenes with them, they were very comforting. They are very hungry artists. And they have a lot of passion, a lot of dedication. That's why they are where they are. So, it is something that as a newcomer, I was really inspired. And they really kept me on my toes because they also wanted to keep doing something new and add something new to the table. And it was amazing," Veer said.

"Sara is also in her 7th year in the industry. I got to learn a lot from her. Her dedication and her spirit is still of a newcomer. I have taken a lot of inspiration from her. Whatever advice she used to give, it was amazing. Whatever experience she got, it was amazing. Whatever work she did, it was amazing. I am very thankful to God. I got this opportunity in my first film with the blessings of my parents. And yes, I learned a lot from her," he shared.

'Sky Force' is scheduled to be released in theatres on January 24.

