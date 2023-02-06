'Never wore swimming costumes or did kissing scenes, they called me arrogant': Raveena Tandon

Actor Raveena Tandon claimed she was called arrogant for refusing to wear swimming costume or doing kissing scenes.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, the actor said, "I used to be uncomfortable with a lot of things. For example, dance steps. If I was uncomfortable with something I would say listen I am not comfortable with this step. I would not do the step. I didn't want to wear swimming costumes, and I didn't do kissing scenes. So I had my fundas. I was the only actress who had a couple of rape scenes with not even one tear in the dress. All my clothes used to be fully intact."

"Mera dress phatega nahi..tum karlo rape scene agar karna hai. So they used to call me arrogant," Raveena added.

The actor has been ruling hearts ever since she made her debut with 'Patthar Ke Phool' opposite Salman Khan in 1991.

Opening up about working in films back in the 90s on her own terms and conditions in thepodcast, Raveena revealed, "Darr had come to me first, though it was not vulgar, but earlier there were some scenes in 'Darr' I was not comfortable with. I never used to wear a swimming costume. I would say, 'no, I will not wear a swimming costume'. Even 'Prem Qaidi', the first film with which I think Lolo (Karisma Kapoor) got launched was actually offered to me first. But even in that, there was just one scene where the hero pulls down the zipper and the strap is showing, I was uncomfortable with that."

The 'Mohra' actor was recently chosen for the Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian honour.

On the work front, she received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the blockbuster pan-India film 'KGF- Chapter 2'.

In the upcoming months, she will be seen rekindling her on-screen chemistry with Sanjay Dutt after a two-year gap in the upcoming romantic-comedy 'Ghudchadi'.

Raveena will also be seen in Arbaz Khan's production 'Patna Shukla'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor