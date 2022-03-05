New 'Alien' film in the works, Ridley Scott to don producer's hat this time

Los Angeles, March 5 Fans of the 'Alien' franchise have a reason to rejoice as a new film in the franchise is in the works. The film will be helmed by Fede Alvarez, who's known for his work in 'Don't Breathe'.

Ridley Scott, the director of the original 1979 film, has turned producer via his Scott Free banner for the new film in the line, reports 'Variety'.

The film will be produced by 20th Century Studios. As per 'Variety', Alvarez has also been entrusted with penning the script for the standalone film, which is intended to stream on Hulu. The original sci-fi horror film traces the spacecraft crew, who come into contact with a bloodthirsty extraterrestrial.

The original film starred Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver, Veronica Cartwright, Harry Dean Stanton, John Hurt, Ian Holm and Yaphet Kotto. It's unprecedented box-office success led to sequels and spinoffs, including 'Aliens' (1986), 'Alien 3' (1992) and 'Alien Resurrection' (1997), as well as the 'Alien vs Predator' crossover films and 'Prometheus' prequels.

However, the new project is a new take on the franchise and will follow a premise which is different from the narrative of the three 'Alien' films. In addition, 20th Century Studios has a new 'Predator' prequel film, 'Prey,' set to debut on Hulu this summer.

An 'Alien' series has also been in the works from Noah Hawley at FX, with Ridley Scott in talks to serve as the executive producer.

