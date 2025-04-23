New documentary on life of Sean "Diddy" Combs announced

Los Angeles [US], April 23 : A new documentary on the life of Sean "Diddy" Combs has been announced ahead of his sex trafficking trial.

BBC presenter Yinka Bokinni will front 'P Diddy: The Rise and Fall' for BBC3, which, according to a synopsis, "explores the world that propelled Diddy to stardom and the system that may have protected him for years," The Hollywood Reporter reported.

Combs faces an upcoming trial for racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution and has denied the criminal allegations against him. He remains in jail in New York City awaiting his trial set for May.

Combs was arrested in September in a Manhattan hotel by NYPD and federal agents.

As per Deadline, prosecutors claim Combs orchestrated coercive sexual encounters involving drugs, threats, and hired escorts, sessions dubbed "freak-offs", and captured the acts on video.

The case also draws from a high-profile civil settlement with singer Cassie Ventura, Combs' former girlfriend, who alleged abuse and assault.Although that case was settled quickly for USD 30 million, Ventura has indicated she is willing to testify at trial, according to Deadline.

Combs' spokesperson, however, insists the accusations involve "consensual relationships" and denies all criminal wrongdoing.

The defence has also criticised the government's conduct, claiming racial bias and unconstitutional search practices during raids at Combs' properties in Los Angeles and Miami.

