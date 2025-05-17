New mom Athiya Shetty's glimpse of her "life lately" is sure to melt your heart

By ANI | Updated: May 17, 2025 20:07 IST2025-05-17T20:04:09+5:302025-05-17T20:07:45+5:30

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 : New mom Athiya Shetty seems to be soaking in the joys of motherhood ...

New mom Athiya Shetty's glimpse of her "life lately" is sure to melt your heart

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 : New mom Athiya Shetty seems to be soaking in the joys of motherhood as she gave fans a glimpse of her "life lately."

The actor, who welcomed her first child with cricketer KL Rahul in March this year, shared a warm glimpse into this new chapter of her life through a series of photos on Instagram.

In the first picture, Athiya shared an adorable selfie of herself. Another picture included a black-and-white shot of her baby's tiny feet with KL Rahul's hands gently placed on them. A third picture showed two cute little combs with their daughter's name, Evaarah, beautifully engraved on them. Another was a video featuring a one-month birthday cake, marking an early celebration for the newest member of their family.

The couple, in April, had revealed the name of their daughter along with a picture of themselves with the little one.

"Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/Ivaaraa \~ Gift of God," read the caption of their post.

The couple welcomed their baby girl in March this year. They had announced their pregnancy in November last year with a sweet message that said, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," accompanied by baby feet emojis.

