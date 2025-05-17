New mom Athiya Shetty's glimpse of her "life lately" is sure to melt your heart

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 : New mom Athiya Shetty seems to be soaking in the joys of motherhood as she gave fans a glimpse of her "life lately."

The actor, who welcomed her first child with cricketer KL Rahul in March this year, shared a warm glimpse into this new chapter of her life through a series of photos on Instagram.

In the first picture, Athiya shared an adorable selfie of herself. Another picture included a black-and-white shot of her baby's tiny feet with KL Rahul's hands gently placed on them. A third picture showed two cute little combs with their daughter's name, Evaarah, beautifully engraved on them. Another was a video featuring a one-month birthday cake, marking an early celebration for the newest member of their family.

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/p/DJwaNMrMSaX/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The couple, in April, had revealed the name of their daughter along with a picture of themselves with the little one.

"Our baby girl, our everything. Evaarah/Ivaaraa \~ Gift of God," read the caption of their post.

The couple welcomed their baby girl in March this year. They had announced their pregnancy in November last year with a sweet message that said, "Our beautiful blessing is coming soon. 2025," accompanied by baby feet emojis.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor