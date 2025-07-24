New mom Kiara Advani shares unseen pic with Hrithik Roshan ahead of 'War 2' trailer

Washington DC [US], July 24 : New mom Kiara Advani, who recently welcomed her first child, a baby girl, is gearing up for the release of her first action film, 'War 2,' alongside actors Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

Just a day before the much-awaited trailer launch, Kiara took to her Instagram Stories to share an unseen behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of 'War 2.'

The image features her with Hrithik and director Ayan Mukerji, all smiles at what seems to be a foreign shoot location.

In the picture, Kiara is seen in a stylish action look, wearing a tank top, trousers, and boots. Hrithik, on the other hand, kept it casual in a shirt and jeans, while Ayan Mukerji posed between them. Along with the photo, the 'Dhoni' actor wrote, "All set for tomorrow," clearly excited for the trailer launch scheduled for July 25.

Take a look:

Earlier this week, Yash Raj Films officially announced the trailer date by posting the War 2 poster with the caption that read, "ANNOUNCEMENT: #WAR2 trailer out on July 25th. #War2 is set to release in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil on August 14th in cinemas worldwide!"

War 2 is one of the biggest action films of the year and is part of YRF's Spy Universe. The film will hit theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025, just ahead of India's Independence Day. It will also release in IMAX format across international markets, including North America, the UK, the Middle East, Australasia, and more.

