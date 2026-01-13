New mommy Bharti Singh misses her baby bump

Mumbai, Jan 13 Star comedian and new mommy Bharti Singh seems to be missing her baby bump and her pregnancy days.

The comedian shared a beautiful picture straight from her maternity shoot, and wrote, “Missing the bump, loving the blessing.”

In the picture, a heavily pregnant Bharti is seen posing for a serene maternity shoot, dressed in a soft blush-pink flowing gown. The then mommy-to-be is seen gently cradling her baby bump, with love and warmth in her eyes.

For the uninitiated, Bharti Singh and husband Harssh Limbaachiya welcomed their second baby, a boy on December 19. The couple fondly calls him as Kaju.

The new mommy keeps her fans posted with baby and her daily life's details through her YouTube vlogs.

Recently, Bharti in her vlog had revealed about her new born baby boy's sleep cycle.

Bharti, in the vlog was seen holding her baby boy in her arms as she wanted him to soak in fresh sunlight for vitamin D.

“The doctor told me to get Kaju’s soak in some fresh sunlight face so here I am," Bharti said.

The actress sharing details about Kaju’s sleep cycle, revealed how he sleeps throughout the day and is wide awake at night.

"This kid in my arms sleeps at 2 AM., and wakes up at 7 AM., as if he’s a factory worker who has to go to work early in the morning.”

She added, “Now he will sleeping on his mother’s lap, all day and then at night, he wakes up with his eyes wide open.”

Just two weeks after giving birth to her second son, Bharti was seen resuming work, and was seen at the shoot location for the third season of “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited".

She also distributed sweets to the paparazzi present at the location and said that they all have become “mamus” and requested to bless Kaju.

Bharti and Harssh are already parents to a three-year-old son Laksh Singh Limbaachiya, fondly called as Gola, whom they welcomed in 2022.

The couple got married in 2017 after dating for a few years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor