New OTT Releases This Week: Special Ops Season 2, Bhiaravam, Kuberaa, The Bhootnii, Untamed and More- Top Web Series & Movies for Weekend Watchlist

OTT Releases This Week (July 14 - July 20): Streaming platforms are offering a variety of fresh content for viewers this weekend. From spy missions and supernatural tales to legal drama and teenage emotions, viewers have a wide range of genres to choose from. Key releases include Special Ops Season 2 and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 on JioHotstar, Kuberaa and The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 on Amazon Prime Video, and multiple titles on Z5 such as The Bhootnii, Bhairavam, and Sattamum Neethiyum. Netflix also brings fresh content with Vir Das: Fool Volume and the mystery series Untamed.

Special Ops Season 2

Platform: JioHotstar | Release Date: July 18, 2025

Kay Kay Menon returns as RAW officer Himmat Singh in the much-awaited second season. This time, the team faces a dangerous cyber threat targeting India's UPI network. The thriller will follow intense operations and high-stakes missions as Singh and his team race to protect the nation.

Kuberaa

Platform: Amazon Prime Video | Release Date: July 18, 2025

Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nagarjuna headline this gripping story of transformation and greed. A beggar rises in the world but must face the darker side of ambition. The film explores redemption in a world driven by power and money.

The Bhootnii

Platform: Z5 | Release Date: July 18, 2025

Starring Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, and Mouni Roy, the film tells a bizarre tale involving a tree that grants love. When a student prays under it, a ghost attaches to him. What follows is a wild ride of exorcisms and laughter, led by a quirky baba.

Untamed

Platform: Netflix | Release Date: July 18, 2025

Set in Yosemite National Park, the series stars Eric Bana and Sam Neill. It follows a National Park agent investigating a suspicious death initially labelled an accident. As secrets surface, a deeper mystery unfolds in the wilderness.

Bhairavam

Platform: Z5 | Release Date: July 18, 2025

This Telugu film follows three childhood friends who stand against a corrupt minister trying to seize temple land. As politics and betrayal enter their lives, their bond faces the ultimate test.

Sattamum Neethiyum

Platform: Z5 | Release Date: July 18, 2025

Set in a Tamil courtroom, this series features Saravanan as lawyer Sundaramoorthy. He takes up the case of a missing girl after her father self-immolates outside the court. The show offers powerful dialogues and emotional courtroom sequences.

Vir Das: Fool Volume

Platform: Netflix | Release Date: July 18, 2025

Emmy-winning comedian Vir Das returns with a new special. This edition was filmed after he lost his voice and focuses on mental strength and inner sound. Expect humour, sharp commentary, and emotional reflections.

The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3

Platform: Amazon Prime Video | Release Date: July 16, 2025

The final season of this popular teen series continues Belly's emotional journey. As her relationships evolve, the series promises a mix of joy, heartbreak, and a moving finale.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3

Platform: JioHotstar | Release Date: July 18, 2025

The crew of USS Enterprise continues its galactic journey. Led by Captain Pike, the team explores uncharted regions and encounters new forms of life. The prequel series deepens the lore of the Star Trek universe